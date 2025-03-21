Voice of Vietnam Delegation learns expertise of Belarusian colleagues

Belarus and Vietnam share common views of the geopolitical situation in the world. We need to actively develop relations between the countries, including in the media sphere. This was the subject of the meeting between the heads of Belteleradiocompany and their colleagues from Vietnam.

Before that, a foreign delegation of the Voice of Vietnam radio headed by the vice-president visited the Radio House in Minsk and even had time to visit the live broadcast. The guests highly appreciated work of their Belarusian colleagues and noted the similarity in approaches to content presentation, namely the desire to actively enhance their presence on all modern platforms: social networks, messengers and video hosting.

"I am glad that we visited Belteleradiocompany. We wished to learn more about the history, culture and sights of Belarus and the way of living of Belarusians. Now we live in the era of rapid media development. This is a challenge for us. Therefore, we need to closely exchange expertise to find a way to develop and strengthen our relationship and attract the audience," noted VOV Vice President Pham Manh Hung.

Anton Vasyukevich, General Producer of Belarusian Radio:

“The visit of the delegation of the Voice of Vietnam radio was timed to coincide with the centenary of Belarusian Radio, which we are celebrating this year. Our friends and colleagues were very impressed by the fact that we preserve traditions and at the same time strive to be modern, relevant, our content is presented on various information platforms and sites, and in this our approaches are practically united".

"Our countries enjoy very good friendship and multifaceted cooperation", said Nguyen Van Ngu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Belarus.

Visa regime between the states has been in effect since January 30. Vietnam is becoming an increasingly popular vacation destination for Belarusians.