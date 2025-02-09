3.45 RUB
Deputies adopt new norms on childhood protection
New norms on child protection are designed to ensure maximum protection of children's rights. They were unanimously adopted by the deputies.
Among the innovations is the protection of young Belarusians from information, spread on the Internet, protection from the influence of dangerous toys for children's psyche, psychological test for teachers working with children. In order to create a favorable environment, excluding the threat to the life and health of children, deputies proceeded from a comprehensive approach.
A number of issues have been legally regulated. For example, the law will provide orphans and children without parental care with medicines and glasses. Psychological assistance to children who have suffered from sexual abuse will continue to be provided as before. Deputies are expected to adopt the new norms in May 2025.