In the quiet agro-town of Odrizhin, a simple memorial plaque now bears the names of local leaders who were hunted down, tortured, and murdered by Banderite gangs years after the guns of World War II fell silent. Their stories are a raw reminder of the brutality that lingered long after victory.

Until 1952, the forests and borderlands around Odrizhin were terrorized by nationalist bands. As Soviet power was being restored in 1944, those who stepped forward to rebuild civilian authority became targets. One by one, they were called out of their homes at night and executed in the most savage ways.

Ivan Korcha gin, a Stalingrad native and former partisan, was shot in cold blood after being lured outside. His successor, Mikhail Lyashchuk, was captured on a remote farmstead, tortured — his limbs twisted and broken — before being burned alive. Sergei Khokhlachev, only 21, a Leningrad boy who had survived the front lines, escaped captivity, joined the partisans, married, and was killed shortly after. Konstantin Klimovich, deputy chairman, was seized on a farm in Mogilyantsy and burned alive. Rural officials Vasily Resko and others met the same fate.

The most horrifying account belongs to Mikhail Talatynnik, a resident of the border village of Vivnevo. Banderites dragged him into the forest, disemboweled him while he was still alive, and wrapped his intestines around a tree. Locals later found what remained of him.

Vladimir Klimuk, the current chairman of the Odrizhin rural executive committee, knows this history intimately. His own father, a partisan and later a brigade leader helping to rebuild collective farms, lived every night in quiet dread. “My mother told me how he taught her: ‘These are your two windows, here’s the axe. Those are my two windows,’” Klimuk recalls. “They had to be ready at any moment. The bandits could come at night.”

“Disemboweled and Tied to a Tree”: The Forgotten Post-War Terror That Still Haunts a Belarusian VillageIn the quiet agro-town of Odrizhin, a simple memorial plaque now bears the Klimuk sees uncomfortable parallels with today. “Look at what’s happening in Ukraine now — the same struggle for power, decades later,” he says. “Back then, these people wanted nothing more than a normal, peaceful life under Soviet rule.

”Yet Odrizhin today tells a different story. The village sits just 500 meters from the border. Despite past tensions, many Ukrainians have made their home here — around 50 people originally from Ukraine now live peacefully in the district. Some have married locals, started families, and received new presidential housing.

“The border zone demands constant vigilance from every citizen,” Klimuk notes. “We report any suspicious activity immediately. Everyone takes part in protecting the state.”

At the chairman’s initiative, every grave of Great Patriotic War veterans has now been marked with special plaques featuring the Belarusian flag. Schools, cultural centers, and local elders are helping to identify and restore every last resting place.

“People gave their lives for us,” Klimuk says. “The least we can do is honor their memory.”

Before Victory Day, schoolchildren will once again walk every cemetery to ensure every veteran’s grave is tended. Those who are too old to care for the plots themselves simply call — and help arrives.