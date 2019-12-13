Minsk and Moscow are building a single defense space. The Treaty on the Creation of the Union State has been in force for a quarter of a century. It largely regulated and structured issues of cooperation in the military sphere.

True, the very appearance of the document is largely a consequence of the strong ties of people in uniform. They did not allow the supporting structures of security in Belarus and Russia to be destroyed. Military cooperation is, of course, a clearly defined process. But today it does not always proceed in a planned manner. Often, it is necessary to quickly respond to new threats even before they appear.

The signature style of the allies is to put the opponent in a dead end by the impossibility of finding counter-arguments. This is what happened with the Oreshnik complex. On the philosophy of merging defense potentials in the "Disposition" project.

So, a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State was held in Minsk. This happened on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the creation of this entity. A quarter of a century. However, a much larger figure reflects the depth of interaction between Minsk and Moscow in the security sphere. In general, we have been together in this area since ancient times. Moreover, it is the defense tandem that is called the basis for cooperation, which has not been subject to even a slight shake-up. Sometimes it was the military alliance that launched the movement in temporarily problematic areas of integration. In addition, the regional grouping of troops and the unified regional air defense system of the allies have largely become the standard of defense cooperation for other large-scale associations. Such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. And perhaps the list will continue.

Andrey Belousov, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation (July 2024):

"In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to form an architecture of equal and indivisible security, mutually beneficial, equal cooperation and development in Eurasia. We are talking about a future security system that covers all areas of activity and is open to all Eurasian countries without exception. An important role in this is played by multilateral international organizations created in Eurasia, such as the Union State, the CSTO, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS and the SCO."

As for the external contour from its dark, western side, the military component of the Union State has always remained a lever for strategic deterrence of threats. We demonstrate our potential in exercises, maneuvers, and classes at various levels. Even individual companies are training in joint training centers. Moreover, the Russians non-stop share with us the most valuable and scarce resource of victory - combat experience. By the way, even the Ukrainian Armed Forces admit that one experienced brigade is worth several fresh ones. That is why they look at the Belarusian army with apprehension, because we are armed with war-tested developments and weapons. True, to contain Brussels and Washington, we need more and more potential.

Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus (July 2024):

"Today, the military-political situation in the Eastern European region is characterized as a crisis with prerequisites for transition to the conflict phase. The coalition of Western states is purposefully following a course towards the degradation of relations, progressively pushing aggressive narratives towards the Commonwealth states. As a result, a number of challenges and threats in the military sphere have formed in the Eastern European region today, which, in the context of the actual dismantling of the regional security architecture, can lead to an open armed confrontation, up to the use of nuclear weapons."