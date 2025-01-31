Online streaming
Поиск
3.44 RUB
3.41 USD
3.55 EUR
BYN
ENG
Минск
News
Video gallery
ТВ-каналы
Радио
Online streaming
Watch online
TV Programm
Society
President
Economy
Politics
Culture
Health
Incidents
Technology
Regions
Sport
In the world
Telegram news
Horizon
Religion
Construction, housing and utilities
Youth
Education
Army
Opinion
Transport
Tourism
Ecology
Main page
/
News
/
Society
Encouraging Talented Youth in Belarus – What Projects Receive State Grants?
7 hours ago
Text by:
Stefania Vinnichek
молодежь
гранты
Newsline
All
Tucker Carlson Calls Vladimir Zelensky a "Dictator"
8 hours ago
Major Deportation of Migrants in U.S. History
15 hours ago
Chaos for Some, Fear for Others: U.S. Engulfed by Wave of Migrant Protests
16 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Pakistan have phone conversation
17 hours ago
Lukashenko Congratulates Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Anniversary of Enthronement
18 hours ago
Trump Announces Intention to Talk to Putin
18 hours ago
EAEU Digital Forum Opens in Almaty
31.01.2025
22:13
Kingdom of Eswatini Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
31.01.2025
19:59
Belarus Responds to Western Criticism at OSCE Platform in Vienna
31.01.2025
18:52
Bloomberg: Russia finds allies in Europe at the wrong time for Ukraine
31.01.2025
14:51
Russia completes testing of hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles
31.01.2025
14:43
NATO deploys reconnaissance vehicles to Belarusian border
31.01.2025
13:02
European Countries May Withdraw Support for Ukraine Due to Internal Disagreements
31.01.2025
13:44
Expert Outlines Two Possible Endings to the Conflict in Ukraine
31.01.2025
12:42
Lukashenko Sets Task to Align University Training with Real-Life Conditions
31.01.2025
13:41
President of Belarus stated necessity to facilitate intellectual modernization of Belarus’ economy
31.01.2025
13:30
President of Belarus Announces Continued Development of National Scientific Schools
31.01.2025
13:37
President Sends Greetings to Participants of 10th Congress of Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus
31.01.2025
10:10
Trump Threatens BRICS Countries with Tariffs for Attempts to Create Alternative to Dollar
31.01.2025
09:11
Tactical exercises of paratroop and reconnaissance units hold near Brest
31.01.2025
08:35
молодежь
гранты