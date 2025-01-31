Watch online
TV Programm
SocietyPresidentEconomyPoliticsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Encouraging Talented Youth in Belarus – What Projects Receive State Grants?

Text by:Stefania Vinnichek
молодежьгранты