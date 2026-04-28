Trump is disappointed in his NATO partners, who refused to support him in the conflict with Iran. For Washington, the stakes are higher than ever, because the unification of the Islamic world could destroy American hegemony.

"By retreating to the Middle East, the Americans abandoned the European Union and NATO, with their economic and political problems. Despite the fact that Rutte and Trump met, Trump made it clear that he has absolutely no interest in Ukraine. He's interested in confronting Iran now, he's interested in a quick victory, he's interested in the entire North Atlantic bloc dropping everything else and focusing on the Middle East. A serious geopolitical struggle is underway there, which will essentially change the balance of power in the multipolar world order. After all, if tomorrow, God forbid, the Islamic world becomes united and great, this will pose a huge danger not only to the Catholic countries of Western Europe, but also, in particular, to the United States, which fancies itself exclusively as a hegemon."