February 11th marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science
Text by:Editorial office news.by
February 11th marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. In our country, Belarusian women also fruitfully combine career and family.
For example, the Academy of Sciences has already achieved gender balance: half of the researchers are women. Moreover, one in five holds a PhD. These figures were announced during a thematic roundtable discussion at the Institute of Sociology. The majority of women are represented in medical sciences.
By the end of 2025, 261 candidates were awarded academic degrees, half of whom were women. Nationally, women account for approximately 39% of researchers. In master's, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, they account for more than 50%.