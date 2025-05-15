First Information and Belarus 24 present their capabilities in Middle East media market

Belteleradiocompany extends cooperation in the Middle East! At the largest media exhibition CabSat in the UAE, representatives of the major holding company of Belarus presented the opportunities of the First Information TV channel and the international satellite broadcasting Belarus 24.

Representatives of Belteleradiocompany introduced the participants and guests to the variety of Belarusian content: from programs about culture and tourism to documentaries and promotional materials. It should be noted that CabSat Media Exhibition is the leading platform for the broadcasting industry, satellite TV and content for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. More than 450 media companies from 120 countries participated at the event.

Pavel Lazovik, Chief Director of the Central Directorate of the Belarus 24 TV channel: "Today, for sure, there is a great interest in Belarus. We felt this interest. A lot of companies came up, got acquainted, and asked questions. Everyone knows that today Belarus is actively cooperating with the countries of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, is confidently moving to Africa and Asia, developing integration cooperation at all levels. And, of course, including people, inhabitants of these countries want to know who the Belarusians are."

An important focus is on strengthening cooperation and finding new opportunities to promote Belarusian content in the media markets of the Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and a number of other African and Asian countries.

Nargiza Numanova, Head of the Secretary General's Office at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union: "We have a news exchange platform that provides a unique opportunity to share news among our members on a daily basis. That means, the participants get first-hand news. The Belarusian TV and Radio Company is an associate member of the ABU and actively participating in our events. I can say that this region is certainly in the focus of our attention, because we try to cover all our participants."

Alexey Zhaldybin, Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Dubai: "According to average estimates, the number of residents of the United Arab Emirates, who originate from the former Soviet Union, exceeds 500 thousand people. This is a huge audience. And it is very important to be present in the media space of the country in order to convey the truth about Belarus. There is a common understanding that Belarus is an interesting country. It is important to segment this understanding, to move from the general to the particular, to tell about the achievements and our industrial potential, about our production giants, about our goods that are recognizable and in demand all over the world".