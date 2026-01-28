Flydubai Resumes Daily Flights Between Minsk and Dubai on February 1

Flydubai will resume flights to Minsk on February 1. BelTA reports this, citing the schedule on the airline's website.

The carrier suspended flights to the Belarusian capital at the end of December 2025. Periodic reports were made about "rescheduling Dubai-Minsk flights to/from Minsk to Moscow." In a newsletter to Belarusian partners, the airline initially attributed its flights to Moscow instead of Minsk to "operational reasons."

Belarusian tourists, using the Arab carrier's services, fly to UAE resorts for vacations and also use Flydubai flights for connections to the Maldives and other popular destinations.

Flights from Dubai to Minsk will resume on February 1, and return flights (Minsk to Dubai) will resume on February 2.