"On the one hand, this is undoubtedly recognition of Alexander Lukashenko's role on the international stage, our country's role as a donor of peace and stability. And in this context, as we saw from the press release of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was received positively. On the other hand, there are a number of other factors at play. The American government is clearly pursuing its own interests, and this is entirely natural. These interests must be taken into account and understood. However, it is important that this 'Peace Council' not become some kind of alternative to the United Nations, as Belarus is among the countries that are friends of the United Nations Charter, that is, those who seek to restore the principles of international law and international justice. And here, it is crucial that any new organization contribute to strengthening peace, rather than creating an unhealthy competitive environment."