Gigin: Trump's proposal is an acknowledgement of Lukashenko's role on the international stage
Experts note that the US initiative to create a new "Peace Council" platform for conflict resolution is certainly an important step. However, observations of recent movements in American policy are causing some concern.
Will the creation of the council turn into a high-sounding political show instead of real action, and will it affect the role and significance of existing international institutions? Finally, what are the real interests of the US?
Vadim Gigin, Member of the House of Representatives and Director General of the National Library of Belarus:
"On the one hand, this is undoubtedly recognition of Alexander Lukashenko's role on the international stage, our country's role as a donor of peace and stability. And in this context, as we saw from the press release of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was received positively. On the other hand, there are a number of other factors at play. The American government is clearly pursuing its own interests, and this is entirely natural. These interests must be taken into account and understood. However, it is important that this 'Peace Council' not become some kind of alternative to the United Nations, as Belarus is among the countries that are friends of the United Nations Charter, that is, those who seek to restore the principles of international law and international justice. And here, it is crucial that any new organization contribute to strengthening peace, rather than creating an unhealthy competitive environment."