State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich commented on rumors about the absence of the Oreshnik tactical nuclear weapon in the country and explained why Belarus does not display this strategic arsenal. He also cited NATO's provocative actions near the country's borders, which has led Minsk to pursue a strictly defensive policy.

Responding to a question about the Oreshnik, Aleksandr Volfovich made it clear: its presence in Belarus is unquestionable, but no one plans to display it.

Aleksandr Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"God willing, we don't show this 'Oreshnik' to anyone, and God willing, no one sees this 'Oreshnik'."

He called rumors about the lack of weapons "good," attributing them to operational camouflage issues. According to him, Belarus is confident in the existence of this arsenal, which is viewed solely as a deterrent and defensive weapon.

"We certainly hope this weapon will never be needed. It's good they don't see this 'Oreshnik.' And it's right they don't see it," Aleksandr Volfovich emphasized.

He confirmed that all agreements between the presidents of Belarus and Russia on this issue have been fulfilled.

The Security Council Secretary sees the main threat as NATO's actions near Belarus's borders. He cited specific examples:

• US exercise at the Pabrade training ground, 15 km from the border, with a group of approximately 900 personnel.

• Deployment of 2,500 troops at the Gaižiūnai training ground, 95 km from the border.

• Continuous air overflights, reconnaissance, and Special Forces operations along the Belarusian border.

Aleksandr Volfovich contrasted this activity with Minsk's policy: "We don't pursue a policy that provokes our neighbors. We conduct all events and exercises deep within our country, at remote training grounds, without provoking or threatening anyone. We are not expanding our Armed Forces."

According to him, the current unannounced inspection of the army, initiated by the President, is aimed specifically at improving the quality, training, and careful handling of equipment, and not at increasing the size of the force grouping.