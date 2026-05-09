“God With Us!”: How the Third Reich Cynically Weaponised Orthodoxy on Belarusian Soil

22 June 1941. Ignoring all treaties and trampling the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, Nazi Germany unleashed a sudden, devastating assault on the cities and borders of the Soviet Union without a declaration of war.

The outbreak of the Great Patriotic War coincided with the Orthodox feast of the Synaxis of All Saints Who Shone Forth in the Russian Land — a day when the Church remembers those who fell bravely in battle, died of wounds in hospitals, or were martyred in concentration camps. No one could then imagine that this war would enter the annals of humanity as the bloodiest conflict ever known; that the Soviet people would be exterminated in gas chambers, shot, hanged, burned alive in their own homes, and subjected to unimaginable torture; that the Soviet Union would lose some 27 million lives, and that in Belarus every third person would perish. And certainly no one could foresee that the war would rage for 1,418 agonizing days.

Long before the invasion, Nazi Germany had meticulously prepared for war. Hitler signed Directive No. 21 — the infamous “Barbarossa” plan — as early as December 1940. Alongside it, the regime developed another secret blueprint: the Generalplan Ost, which called for the extermination of 75 percent of the Soviet population and the enslavement of the remaining 25 percent. The document also outlined the administrative and territorial division of the occupied lands.

Alesia Korsak, Vice-Rector of Polotsk State University named after Euphrosyne of Polotsk, Candidate of Historical Sciences, Associate Professor, explained:

“To achieve more effective political and socio-economic control over the occupied territories, the Nazi authorities divided them into several zones. The eastern districts of Belarus fell under the rear-area command of Army Group Centre, headed by General Maximilian von Schenckendorff. A significant part of western Belarus was placed under civilian administration as the General District of Belarus.”

Despite these administrative differences, the policy of genocide was implemented uniformly across all occupied regions, whether under military or civilian jurisdiction. The Nazis’ immediate priority was to secure the unhindered advance of the Wehrmacht and establish local organs of power to address economic and supply needs. The German rear units and settlers required food and resources — which they intended to seize from the local population by force.

Yet here the occupiers encountered fierce popular resistance.

In addition to their campaign of terror and mass murder, the ideologues of the Third Reich turned to religion as a powerful tool of manipulation.

Before the invasion, the Nazis had not developed a detailed church policy for the East. Forced to act quickly and aggressively, they sought to exploit the difficult position of the Orthodox Church under Soviet rule, presenting their aggression as a “crusade against godless Bolshevism.” In reality, the Nazi regime was profoundly anti-Christian; any temporary accommodation with Christianity was purely tactical.

Candidate of Theology Protodeacon Pavel Bubnov stated:

“The Nazi leadership attempted to capitalize ideologically on the hardships faced by the Orthodox Church in the Soviet Union, framing their invasion as a holy war against the Bolsheviks — even though it is now well known that the Nazi regime itself was anti-Christian and viewed any rapprochement with Christianity as a temporary expedient.”

The true goal of the occupiers was ultimately the eradication of Christianity throughout the Reich. They considered occupied Belarus to be German territory and planned to replace Orthodoxy with a pagan cult.

Igor Marzalyuk, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Doctor of Historical Sciences, and Professor, explained:

“Hitler’s cherished dream was to ensure there were no large religious organizations. ‘If every village had its own sect or its own little church, it would be much easier for us,’ he said. That is a direct quote from Adolf Hitler.”

On Belarusian soil, the Orthodox Church was reduced to a mere instrument of propaganda — a means to achieve the invaders’ predatory aims. The Nazis hoped that in the churches people would pray for victory over the USSR, and that priests would preach the necessity of throwing off the “Soviet yoke.” Only then, they promised, would paradise come to earth. The people, however, saw through the deception.

Archbishop Antony of Grodno and Volkovysk remarked:

“The Nazis wore ‘God With Us’ on their belt buckles and painted crosses on their military equipment, but it was obvious to everyone that the god of the Nazis was the god of war, crime, and blood. People felt this instinctively. They preserved their faith in the true God, could still distinguish good from evil, and remained loyal to their Orthodox communities, priests, and hierarchs.”

The occupiers placed special hopes on Orthodox clergy. During the years of Soviet repression and militant atheism, the Church had suffered greatly. Nazi ideologues and Belarusian nationalists who arrived with the invaders believed that priests — who held sway over the hearts and souls of the people — would become their most reliable allies.

Their main strategic objective was to sever the Orthodox Church in Belarus from the Moscow Patriarchate and impose autocephaly under German control.

“If we speak of the attempt to create an autocephalous Belarusian Orthodox Church under German control, it must be noted that this idea was pursued primarily by Belarusian political nationalists, supported by Wilhelm Kube, the General Commissar of the General District of Belarus,” historians emphasize.