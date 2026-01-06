In Belarus, Christmas services unite thousands of believers

Along with the Belarusian Orthodox Church, Christmas is also celebrated in monasteries of Mount Athos, as well as by the Jerusalem, Serbian, Georgian, and Polish Orthodox Churches.

Orthodoxy holds a leading place in the religious life of the country. The Belarusian Orthodox Church unites 1,737 parishes.

Festive services brought together thousands of believers.

The prayer center in Minsk traditionally became the Holy Spirit Cathedral, where the Divine Liturgy and the Great Vespers were led by Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of all Belarus.

Orthodox Christians celebrate one of the main holidays

From overnight divine services to the Great Vespers, Christmas united Orthodox believers in a single prayerful space. When we talk about the church, it is important to understand that it is not limited to walls and icons. A true Christian always has God alive in his heart. And the humility with which Jesus Christ was born becomes an example for modern people.

Veniamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of all Belarus:

"Dear brothers and sisters, I warmly greet you on the feast of Christmas. This holiday, which begins the year, deeply inspires all people, bringing joy, love, peace, tranquility, and hope for the days and months ahead. The historical event we commemorate encourages us. We remember the coming of the Savior of the world, the Son of God, to earth, who became a son of man, thereby testifying to His extraordinary love for all humanity and each of us."

Christmas is a holiday that touches the heart of a person. Through prayer and worship, believers remember the Gospel event — the birth of the Savior of the world, who came not in glory, but in humility and love.

Clergy also participate in Christmas services, for whom this holiday is the culmination of many years of pastoral work.

Priest Igor Korostelev, rector of the church of the icon of the Mother of God "Joy of All Sufferers":

"It is felt that people hold this holiday in special reverence. And we can repeat the words of the angel who addressed the shepherds today and said that great joy is on earth and for every person, because the Lord wants to save everyone. Therefore, dear brothers and sisters, I sincerely congratulate you on this great holiday."