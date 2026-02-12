In Minsk, representatives of major religious denominations discussed steps to strengthen family

How can the efforts of the church and state be combined to protect traditional values? The topic is the focus of the roundtable discussion "The State and Religious Organizations: Joint Activities to Protect Traditional Values and Support the Institution of the Family."

The theme of this meeting was determined in light of the objectives of the socioeconomic development program for the next five years, where demographics and the preservation and strengthening of family values underscore the stability of society and the strength of the state.

Belarus is taking numerous measures to support families, from financial assistance to employment conditions. However, the participants in the dialogue platform agree that these goals can only be achieved through collaboration.

Alexander Rumak, Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs of Belarus:

"Our society supports the cult of the traditional family. Despite certain trends characteristic of some Western countries, all our faiths adhere to the traditional family. There have been statements and conferences of Catholic bishops in the Republic of Belarus. The Belarusian Orthodox Church, Muslim, and Jewish communities—they all agree that the development of society is the prerogative of the traditional family. And, of course, the role of women in the family is very important."

