Jews in Belarus and around the world celebrate one of the main religious holidays — Hanukkah

From the evening of December 14 to December 22, Jews worldwide observe Hanukkah, a festival of light and miracle of salvation of the Jewish people from spiritual destruction. Although over the centuries many legends and interpretations have become associated with the holiday, its core is based on a precisely datable and historically verified event — the liberation of Jerusalem’s Temple in 164 BC from the control of the Greek-Syrian forces that enslaved ancient Judea.

King Antiochus IV Epiphanes decided to forcibly force the Jewish people to abandon their faith, traditions, and commandments. The Torah became a forbidden book, observance of Jewish laws was considered a serious crime, temple treasures were confiscated, all sacramental oil for the temple lamps was destroyed, and the temple itself was looted. Epiphanes hoped to break the centuries-old order of Jewish worship. In response, a revolt began in Judea led by the Maccabees family.

After a long confrontation, the Maccabees managed to defeat the Hellenistic army, retake the Jerusalem Temple, remove Greek idols, and purify the desecrated altar. According to Jewish law, the temple should have a constantly burning light — the Menorah (which was extinguished during the Greek occupation). The Jews searched for oil among the debris and found only a small jar, enough to last just one day. However, creating such oil would take a week. Nevertheless, the Jews lit the Menorah, and a miracle occurred — the jar of oil lasted exactly eight days until new oil could be prepared.

The sages of that generation decided to mark these eight days as a period of joy and praise to the Almighty and established that each evening, lights should be lit at the entrance to the home as a public testimony of the miracle.

Hanukkah is primarily a children's holiday. During these days, children receive "Hanukkah money," play with a special spinning top inscribed with "a miracle happened here," and there is a tradition that women refrain from work while the Hanukkah lights burn.