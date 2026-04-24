Karelia is a must-see destination: a direct flight from Minsk to Petrozavodsk to be launched in May

In the 2026 summer season, direct flights between Belarus and the Republic of Karelia will be launched on the Minsk-Petrozavodsk-Minsk route, BelTA reports. The new flight is designed to strengthen not only business and tourism contacts, but, most importantly, human ties.

The flights will be operated by Severstal Airlines LLC on aircraft with a capacity of 50 passengers. Flights are scheduled from May 3 to September 13, 2026, and will operate once a week, on Sundays. Travel time will be just 1 hour and 40 minutes, making the flight a convenient alternative to other modes of transport.

Svetlana Bartashevich, Chair of the regional public organization "National and Cultural Autonomy of Belarusians in Karelia," noted that the need to establish direct air service is largely driven by the active cultural and family ties between Belarus and Karelia, as the region is home to a large number of Belarusians. "We've been waiting for this for many years." "A huge number of people want to fly to Belarus from Karelia and vice versa," she emphasized.

Today, cooperation between Belarus and Karelia continues to actively develop. New cultural initiatives are opening, and work is underway on archival resources. Three national and cultural autonomies of Belarusians operate in the region: in Petrozavodsk ("Belaya Rus"), Segezha ("Syabry"), and the Kondopozhsky District ("Krinitsy"). These organizations represent the interests of the Belarusian diaspora and promote the strengthening of ties between the countries.

Karelia, according to Svetlana Bartashevich, is a region worth seeing for everyone. Key points of interest include the Ladoga region, Sortavala, Valaam, and Ruskeala. In Petrozavodsk, the Shungite Center, the Firebird Museum, and the House of Karelian People are of particular interest. Kizhi Island, the Golden Ring of Karelia, and the village of Belaya Gora hold special significance.