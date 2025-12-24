The Oreshnik system deployed in Belarus can have both nuclear and conventional warheads, said Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

He recalled that the Oreshnik system is already on Belarusian territory. Its deployment is Minsk's response to Western aggression and "their desire to fight."

"Everyone on the internet has witnessed the system's capabilities. It can be used with both nuclear and conventional warheads. Its range—it's probably not a big secret—is up to 5,000 km," the minister said.

Noting the deterrent effect of the Oreshnik system's presence, Khrenin reiterated that Belarus has no intention of going to war, despite what Western politicians are trying to scare their countries with.

"We don't want to fight, let's negotiate. But if you do, then we have no choice," Khrenin said.

The latest Oreshnik missile system was used for the first time during a Russian airstrike on a Ukrainian defense industry facility in Dnipropetrovsk. This combat test took place on November 21, 2024. The missile was non-nuclear.

Oreshnik missiles are hypersonic and cannot be shot down by any existing missile defense system.