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Belarus is hosting the "Big Tourism Week," within the framework of which Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus met with participants of the Travel Hub Commonwealth of the International Tourism Forum. The development of tourism in the CIS, with a particular emphasis on patriotic tourism has been discussed at the event.

In today's turbulent world, when military conflicts are reshaping tourist routes, demand for vacations in tranquil Belarus is steadily growing. And it is also worthy of note that the quality and range of services offered by domestic tourism can compare favorably with the popular international resorts.