Large-scale inspection of Armed Forces begins in Belarus by President's order

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e196c88-cb67-451d-ba50-f697bffa277a/conversions/f263d20e-62bb-486a-adb5-7c61cf838dd8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e196c88-cb67-451d-ba50-f697bffa277a/conversions/f263d20e-62bb-486a-adb5-7c61cf838dd8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e196c88-cb67-451d-ba50-f697bffa277a/conversions/f263d20e-62bb-486a-adb5-7c61cf838dd8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e196c88-cb67-451d-ba50-f697bffa277a/conversions/f263d20e-62bb-486a-adb5-7c61cf838dd8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A large-scale inspection of the Belarusian Armed Forces has been launched by order of President Alexander Lukashenko. As stated by Security Council State Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich, the inspection will take place in several stages and will be of a sudden, comprehensive nature.

The inspection is being conducted, among other things, considering the experience of a special military operation of the Russian Federation and its implementation in the troops. Among other things, it will examine the security of military units and their ability to counter modern weapons, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles.

The concept of the inspection has been approved by the President. As noted by the Security Council State Secretary, the President will personally participate in the inspection, but he will determine which units to check and when.

The first to be inspected is the technical support unit. This is one of the largest military units in the Armed Forces, where various armored weapons and military equipment are stored.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fb30b2ef-9349-4894-aa18-9e13d3c73ece/conversions/c430dd06-0285-4762-9def-9aa48a8ae19a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fb30b2ef-9349-4894-aa18-9e13d3c73ece/conversions/c430dd06-0285-4762-9def-9aa48a8ae19a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fb30b2ef-9349-4894-aa18-9e13d3c73ece/conversions/c430dd06-0285-4762-9def-9aa48a8ae19a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fb30b2ef-9349-4894-aa18-9e13d3c73ece/conversions/c430dd06-0285-4762-9def-9aa48a8ae19a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Aleksandr Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus: