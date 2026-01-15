3.71 BYN
Large-scale inspection of Armed Forces begins in Belarus by President's order
A large-scale inspection of the Belarusian Armed Forces has been launched by order of President Alexander Lukashenko. As stated by Security Council State Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich, the inspection will take place in several stages and will be of a sudden, comprehensive nature.
The inspection is being conducted, among other things, considering the experience of a special military operation of the Russian Federation and its implementation in the troops. Among other things, it will examine the security of military units and their ability to counter modern weapons, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles.
The concept of the inspection has been approved by the President. As noted by the Security Council State Secretary, the President will personally participate in the inspection, but he will determine which units to check and when.
The first to be inspected is the technical support unit. This is one of the largest military units in the Armed Forces, where various armored weapons and military equipment are stored.
Aleksandr Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:
"The first to be inspected - the military technical support unit. This is one of the largest military units in the Armed Forces, where various armored weapons and military equipment are stored. A group suddenly arrived and handed the unit commander an order. The situation at the weapons and military equipment storage base has been reported."