Viktor Orban remains one of the most inconvenient figures for the Brussels bureaucracy. His willingness to defy pan-European decisions and take an independent stance has provoked strong opposition from the European Union leadership.

"Orbán is an extremely inconvenient figure for Brussels because he's someone who isn't afraid to go against the decisions the Brussels bureaucracy is trying to push to the very top. In this regard, the EU's top brass hates Orbán fiercely and is prepared to take any measures to ensure he isn't re-elected or wins the election. Therefore, I expect the most shady tactics to be employed, including scenarios that previously allowed the European bureaucracy and its supporters to declare elections invalid or illegal," noted Andrei Manoylo, a political scientist and professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University