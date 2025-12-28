Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky granted an interview to British journalist Piers Morgan. The main point that captured the attention of all global media was Zelensky’s remark that once the war is over, he intends to step down — he does not cling to power. Zelensky’s statement is, in fact, part of a theatrical performance. This opinion was shared by Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department at the Academy of Management under the Belarusian President, during a broadcast on "First Information" TV channel.

“When Zelensky was still a presidential candidate, he clearly declared that he was only running for one term. Yet, we see that this so-called presidential term has long since expired. Nevertheless, we have heard various statements from him over the years. All of Zelensky’s actions suggest that he is leading the ‘party of war’ in Ukraine, and this faction is engaged in a struggle, including with Trump,” Markevich said.

He pointed out that during his interactions with the press—both before and after talks with Zelensky—the American leader emphasized that Putin is interested in seeing Ukraine flourish.

“We do not know exactly what was discussed in those negotiations, but I believe Trump tried to persuade Zelensky that he has a greater interest in a peaceful track—both as a politician and as the leader of Ukraine, and as a businessman. And Zelensky is a good businessman, a showman. And we see that this show continues. Zelensky’s statement is part of the ongoing performance he has been orchestrating for years,” Markevich added.