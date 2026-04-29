"Maximum Export": Belarusian ССI business forum brings together over 100 participants

Sales of Belarusian goods in foreign markets are growing. According to the government, the main factor was favorable pricing conditions for key domestic products.

Overall, Belarusian exports of goods and services increased by 13% over the first two months of the year. This represents an increase of almost $1 billion compared to January-February 2025.

Ships to non-CIS countries are growing rapidly. Shipments to Latin American and Caribbean markets increased by more than a quarter, while shipments to Asian countries increased by over 20%.

How to sell further and more abroad using digital tools was discussed at the large-scale business forum "Maximum Export" in Minsk on April 29.

There were no random people in the audience; the forum brought together those responsible for the country's foreign exchange earnings and for the actual sales of Belarusian goods abroad: from large flagship companies to small companies. The Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry brought together over 100 people. The forum's main message was: how to sell more and sell more? The experts' answer was clear: digital.

Sergey Semenenko, head of e-commerce at a hosiery company:

"We have hundreds of products, tens of thousands of transactions. Any company now needs to establish its own e-commerce platform to be independent, set its own prices, and have complete control over its products and customer base."

Speakers at the forum included those already transitioning their sales online. In the face of fierce competition in global markets, it's not enough to simply produce a high-quality product; you also need to be able to effectively promote it and be visible online. Digitalization of foreign economic activity is no longer a luxury, but a basic requirement. Experts note that those who ignore the opportunities offered by information technology risk being left behind in global trade.

Elena Malinovskaya, Deputy Chairperson of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

"We're keeping up with current trends and working closely with marketplaces, particularly on product verification, which confirms the authenticity of a product and that it's truly Belarusian. This provides assurances to the seller."

The forum clearly demonstrated which innovative business promotion tools are working here and now and how digital services are significantly shortening the path to foreign consumers.

Andrey Khaletsky, Director of a company developing digital services for business:

"It's important to understand the market you're entering. Our company helps with this. We develop price monitoring services. To sell effectively, you need to clearly understand your market positioning, as well as that of your competitors."

Yury Tsvirko, Deputy General Director of Sales at an IT company:

"The implementation of electronic document management significantly accelerates business. Contracts and certificates of completion can now be signed on the same day, allowing for immediate revenue generation. All that's missing for businesses is a little more understanding of digital document management and the ability to integrate it into their business processes."