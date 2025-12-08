3.77 BYN
Memorial ceremonies held at memorials to victims of Stalag-352 and Trostenets concentration camps
On December 9, International Genocide Remembrance Day, memorial programs and requiem rallies were held across Belarus. This date is special for our country. Belarus lost one in three people during the Great Patriotic War.
The Trostenets Memorial Complex brought together representatives of different generations, including young people and veterans. A ceremony was also held at the memorial to the victims of the Stalag-352 concentration camp. A memorial service was held at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in memory of the victims of the crime of genocide.
"It is very important that young people are with us today. Young people don't just come to lay flowers; they hold various conferences and study archives to truly understand what a tragedy this was for our country," noted Artem Tsuran, Chairman of the Minsk City Council of Deputies.