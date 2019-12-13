EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
MFA: 19 Belarusian citizens evacuated from Lebanon

On November 21, 19 Belarusian citizens were evacuated from Lebanon.

They expressed a desire to leave the country due to the difficult military and political situation in the region. This was reported by the MFA of our country. The department specified that the evacuation was organized by Belarusian diplomats together with Russian partners.

Due to the fact that our citizens still remain in Lebanon, work to provide them with assistance in various forms will continue.

