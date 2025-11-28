Ministry of Defense: Belarus Ready for Dialogue with NATO

Belarus is ready for dialogue with NATO to ensure security in the Eastern European region, although our country's relations with Western countries and alliance members are highly problematic.

This opinion was expressed by Valery Revenko, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Assistant to the Minister of Defense for International Military Cooperation, summing up the results of the international military-scientific conference held in Minsk this week.

Valery Revenko, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Assistant to the Minister of Defense of Belarus:

"The West wanted to subordinate the Republic of Belarus to its interests, its narratives, its visions of security in the Eastern European region. Then the West decided to isolate the Republic of Belarus, inflicting economic, political, and moral damage. In other words, a series of measures were taken to subordinate the republic to its interests. Naturally, we disagree with this. We have our own policies, including good-neighborliness, a policy that includes ensuring security in the Eastern European region. This clashed with Western views. And the entire situation has left its mark on our relations with Western countries, with EU countries, including NATO member states."

Valery Revenko emphasized that Belarus continues to maintain contacts with Western countries. "We have accredited a number of NATO member states to the Republic of Belarus. Currently, this number is 10. We are ready to provide them with the Republic of Belarus's position. We are ready to listen to their position and reach a consensus to ensure security in our region," concluded the Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation.