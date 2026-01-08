Minsk Airport staff deploys all resources to clear airfield area

Minsk National Airport is operating normally, continuing to cope with the aftermath of the severe weather. On January 10, the main effort was directed toward clearing the airfield area. The snowfall came as no surprise to airport staff, as an emergency response center had been established prior to the onset of the cyclone.

"Today, a cleanup day was organized to combat the aftermath of the snowstorm: additional personnel were deployed to clear snow from the terminal square, parking lots, and access roads. Over 300 employees from various airport departments and services were also deployed. Sidewalks, overpasses, parking lot driveways, and roads were cleared. A task force was established to coordinate all work before the onset of the storm. The situation is being monitored around the clock, and every effort is being made to ensure the stable and uninterrupted operation of the entire airport infrastructure."