Minsk and Moscow Sign Memorandum of Cooperation in Tourism

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation has been signed between the Economy Committee of the Minsk City Executive Committee and the Moscow City Tourism Committee on the sidelines of the 4th Belarusian-Russian Tourism Congress and the Travel Hub International Tourism Forum Commonwealth.

The Big Tourism Week is taking place in Minsk. There are more than 1,400 agro-eco-estates in our country. In 2025, over 427,000 people visited these agro-eco-estates.

"We have a set of objectives, and we also have a state program for 2026-2030, which aims to achieve a 4.5 percent share of tourism in GDP. We are currently conducting an inventory of our tourism infrastructure: addressing statistical issues, monitoring tourist flows, trying to understand the scale of tourist flows, identifying the top 30 or 40 most visited sites, and also assessing what is needed to scale up tourist flows at these sites."