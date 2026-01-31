Minsk National Airport Operations Proceed as Scheduled

"Even in severe frost conditions, Minsk National Airport continues to provide takeoff and landing operations, serving airlines and passengers in full, maintaining a high level of flight safety and quality standards. Over the weekend, there were isolated, minor deviations from the flight schedule unrelated to weather conditions or airport operations. Potential situations arising from operating during the cold season were addressed during the preparation of operational services for the autumn-winter period. To ensure uninterrupted operations, most of the equipment used for aircraft and passenger services is stored in heated hangars. Management is in constant coordination with shift personnel and receives up-to-date information on the operation of all operational processes. The situation is monitored 24/7 to take possible response measures and maintain stable airport operations. Minsk National Airport continues to operate normally."