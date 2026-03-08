Nowadays tourism becomes a strategic priority for many countries. This sector contributes to economic growth, job creation, and overall regional development. Belarus is also hospitable.

According to preliminary data, Minsk welcomed over 1 million tourists in 2025 – and this figure includes only those staying in hotels.

However, the overall flow is significantly higher. These are primarily Russian tourists (approximately 70%), while the remaining guests are from China, the Baltic States, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Today, Minsk has created all the conditions for hosting both individual tourists and participants in international events.

Aleksey Rusakevich, Director of the Minsk Tourist Information Center:

"Minsk has created modern conditions: we have 59 hotels and 19 similar accommodation facilities with over 6,500 rooms and a total capacity of approximately 13,000. Large hotel complexes have extensive infrastructure and offer a wide range of services. The average hotel occupancy rate last year was over 60%, a good figure that hasn't declined in the past two years."

"We receive a variety of requests. People are interested in ecotourism, historical and cultural tourism, entertainment, gastronomy, pilgrimage tourism, and our industrial tourism," Darya Agarkova, Head of the Minsk Travel and Excursion Bureau says. "Considering that this year is the Year of the Belarusian Woman, we've introduced completely new and exciting programs that require coverage for both Belarusian and international tourists, because we have a lot to offer."

