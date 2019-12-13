Mother's Day, one of the most touching holidays celebrated in Belarus

Mother's Day is celebrated in Belarus on October 14. This day also coincides with a major Orthodox holiday, the Mantle of our Lady. The President of Belarus sent sincere words of gratitude to women. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the sacrifice and great spiritual power of motherhood, which have been the source of unity and well-being of Belarusians for centuries, are hidden in the reverent experiences about family and friends.

Here are some interesting facts about the fair sex and measures to support motherhood. In total, there are approximately 4 million 900 thousand representatives of the fair sex in Belarus. Their average age is 44 years.

There is a tendency for the age of first marriage to increase. If earlier Belarusian women got married at 24, now the average age is just over 26 years.

More than 2 million 200 thousand women are employed in the economy. 56% of the fair sex have one child, 34% - 2, 10% of women have 3 or more children.

As for the number of families in Belarus, there are more than 2 million 600 thousand. 78% of families live in cities, 22% prefer to live in rural areas.

Since January 1 of this year, the amount of "family capital" is 31 thousand 480 rubles. The payment is due in a lump sum at the birth of the third and subsequent children. The payment is mainly used to improve housing conditions.

The program has been implemented since 2015, as of September 1, 2024, more than 140 thousand deposit accounts have been opened.

16 women of the capital were awarded the Order of Mother

The city authorities combined the holiday with a solemn ceremony - 16 mothers of many children were awarded the Order of Mother.

The true purpose of a woman on earth is motherhood. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about this at a large forum in March. Against the backdrop of Western degradation, Belarus has managed to preserve true family values. And this is the key to healthy future generations in every sense.

"Whatever pink, multi-colored and other things we have in the West, this wave, it may already be moving towards us, unfortunately. Apart from women, no one can give birth to a real heir for us. A woman-mother is not only the keeper of the family hearth, but also the traditional foundations of our society. Raising children as patriots, you strengthen the state, lay a reliable foundation for the future of our Belarus. Therefore, give birth, raise, take care of our children. We will try, we are obliged to provide you with peace, prosperity," the Belarusian leader addressed the women.