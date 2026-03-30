MTZ Launches Individual Excursions

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Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), along with the Belarusian Automobile Plant (BELAZ) and the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) are among the top three most visited enterprises by tourists. Several dozen Belarusian companies offer this type of tour service.

For example, the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) launched private tours in 2026. At the plant itself, tourists can witness the production processes themselves – the complete assembly of tractors, from the first bolt to the complete assembly. People queue up in front of the operating equipment to capture their experiences. Foreign tourists are also increasingly showing interest in the Belarusian industrial sector.

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You can also learn about the history of this famous manufacturer at the MTZ Museum. Visiting the Minsk Tractor Works, where these legendary machines are manufactured, attracts more and more tourists every year. Last year alone, more than 23,000 industrial tourists visited the Minsk Tractor Works.