Museum of Great Patriotic War History Prepares Project Dedicated to Nuremberg Trials

The Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War has prepared a project dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Tribunal. The exhibition was put together in collaboration with the Central Museum of the Armed Forces of Russia.

It focuses on 21 portraits of Nazi war criminals created by Nikolai Zhukov. The illustrations were donated by Russian colleagues. The exhibition also features personal belongings of concentration camp victims, torture devices, shackles, copies of documents, and newspaper articles—all evidence of the devastating impact of Nazi Germany.

Tribunals for Nazi war criminals were held everywhere, including in Belarus. One of the most famous was the Minsk trial for crimes committed by the Nazi occupiers in Belarus, which took place in the winter of 1946.