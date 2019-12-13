Natalia Eismont comments on new plans of dissent fugitives

The press secretary of the President of Belarus, Natalia Eismont, commented on another method that the opposition fugitives adopted to fight the current government. She made statements about this on the air of the First News Channel.

The President at the patriotic forum on September 17 spoke about plans to try to initiate an international investigation against him. This is absolutely accurate information that we have. Our fugitives have not found a better way to fight the current government than to try to initiate an investigation within the framework of the International Criminal Court, - said the press secretary. - They are guiding the West, simply crawling, asking, begging to hold the President of Belarus accountable. By analogy with the Russian leader. They want it incredibly, we know about it.

Natalia Eismont reminded that earlier the situation with allegedly stolen children from Donbass was used as a pretext, who were actually helped in Belarus, organized for their recovery, and then, naturally, returned home.

Now a new topic. Again, supposedly we threw the fugitives out of Belarus to the West. But the President has repeatedly said this: no one was expelled, no one was thrown out. We even have a commission specifically for returning people to our country. It is headed by the Attorney General. We suggest them going back. People are coming back. If you did not violate the article of the Criminal Code - prove it and come back. And those who do not want to, - it is their choice," - noted the press secretary.

She also noted that Alexander Lukashenko signed several decrees on pardons, as a result of which those who repented and stumbled were given a chance to return to normal life.

"And we all still remember such cases: the President even helped some who urgently fled with their families and children," noted Natalia Eismont.

She also noted that the fugitives are trying to impress someone with numbers, claiming that allegedly 300,000 people have left Belarus for abroad. So recently, according to their calculations, there were a million who left, then it decreased to 700 thousand, and now it's 300... We all can't understand, to be honest, how many of you are there?