Neverovsky Voices Key Defense Issues for Five-Year Period in Meeting with Border Guards

Army modernization, domestic equipment, and defense capability. Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Neverovsky outlined the most pressing defense issues for the new five-year period during a conversation with border guards. The Socioeconomic Development Program identifies seven priorities, one of which is strengthening defense capability.

As Alexander Neverovsky noted, there can be no strong economy or social sphere without security. He explained that the document outlines two indicators, achievement of which will improve defense capability. The first one is a share of domestically produced weapons, military, and special-purpose equipment in the total state defense procurement volume. The document provides for increase of this share to 50% or more. The second indicator is the growth of investment in the production of weapons, military, and special-purpose equipment, which should reach at least 130%.

Alexander Neverovsky, Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"Forewarned is forearmed. Hence, the communication of real situation both on our country's borders and globally. People must be aware what is happening, and they must understand how our state is responding to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity."