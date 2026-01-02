A new era for Belavia. Thailand, Jordan, Israel, and Tunisia are the countries Belarusians will be able to fly to this year. Last year was a breakthrough year for the national carrier. Belavia has already conquered Southeast Asia. The geography of visa-free countries is also expanding.

Until recently, the word "long-haul" wasn't associated with Belarusian aviation. But Belavia's fleet has welcomed modern Airbus A330s. With a range of 12,000 km, this is the key to opening up a world for Belarusians where, instead of a layover at a third airport, they can have a direct ticket to summer.

The new era began with major autumn premieres. We flew to the Chinese island of Hainan, Vietnam's Phu Quoc, and exotic Sri Lanka. In January, it's Thailand's turn. After a hiatus, flights to Almaty have resumed, followed by Tel Aviv. But that's not all.

Igor Cherginets, CEO of Belavia Airlines: "In the spring, we'll resume flights to Jordan and charter flights to Tunisia. We've already announced that these flights are planned for spring 2026. We have a large program ahead and, undoubtedly, a very breakthrough year. Enormous efforts have been expended in previous years, and we're seeing good results. And then there are these long-haul aircraft, which, for the first time in the history of the Republic of Belarus, began flying such long distances."

Contrary to common sense, Belavia was subject to unfair US sanctions for over four years. After a series of visits by an American delegation to Alexander Lukashenko, the restrictions were lifted. This was a personal order from Donald Trump. Our fleet was unable to receive original spare parts or repair services.

This situation should now change. Furthermore, thanks to high-level meetings and diplomatic efforts, Belarusians can visit more than 80 countries visa-free or with visas upon arrival. Recently, visas have been waived for Oman, Colombia, and Laos. Thailand is next.

Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: "Not long ago, we signed an agreement with Myanmar. After the Belarusian leader's visit to that country, a similar document was signed with Laos, and the agreement with Vietnam has already entered into force. Essentially, if we focus on this region, where Belavia will fly, a visa-free zone is being established there. We are certainly working on both signing the agreements themselves and accelerating their ratification."