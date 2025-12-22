New tourist routes will connect Belarus and Kazakhstan

A multicultural project to preserve historical heritage is a new initiative in the exhibition industries of Belarus and Kazakhstan.

The focus is on the Azret Sultan Museum-Reserve in Turkestan and Nesvizh in the Minsk Region. These institutions are included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Plans include international exhibitions, joint research projects, and the exchange of experience. According to statistics, up to 400,000 visitors choose Nesvizh annually. A rich program and new programs add to the tourist appeal.