According to the interviewee, in 2004, Lithuania was eager to join the EU, which at the time looked quite attractive. "Our amorphous politicians decided to join at any cost. One of Lithuania's demands for EU membership was the closure of the nuclear power plant. If politicians had been more focused on their country's development, they could have fully defended the nuclear power plant and joined the EU, even keeping the nuclear power plant. But when the USSR collapsed, politicians came to power who were constantly thinking about how to profit from the flow of money. They weren't thinking about their country, its development, or how to improve people's lives. They still look to their masters—the EU and Washington—and strive to fulfill and exceed their directives and orders. In doing so, the masters allow them to profit," Edikas Jagelavičius explained the current situation.