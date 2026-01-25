On 27 January World Commemorates Victims of Holocaust

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9973e376-ae98-493b-9d06-888a5aa922c5/conversions/c67c483b-f220-47ef-84f0-465549231757-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9973e376-ae98-493b-9d06-888a5aa922c5/conversions/c67c483b-f220-47ef-84f0-465549231757-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9973e376-ae98-493b-9d06-888a5aa922c5/conversions/c67c483b-f220-47ef-84f0-465549231757-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9973e376-ae98-493b-9d06-888a5aa922c5/conversions/c67c483b-f220-47ef-84f0-465549231757-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On January 27, the world commemorates the victims of the Holocaust. On this day in 1945, Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp, better known as Oswiecim.

During the war, several million people were murdered there, including thousands of Belarusians.

Tribute to the Jewish victims of the Great Patriotic War was paid in Minsk at the Center for Progressive Judaism. A memorial evening was held there at the initiative of young people. Shornaya Street, where the center is now located, was once home to a Jewish population.

Child Holocaust survivors, as well as representatives of the Orthodox and Catholic churches, Muslim and Jewish communities, participated in the six-candle lighting ceremony of the Menorah of Remembrance. Faith leaders also lit a candle of Peace.