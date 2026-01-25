3.74 BYN
On 27 January World Commemorates Victims of Holocaust
On January 27, the world commemorates the victims of the Holocaust. On this day in 1945, Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp, better known as Oswiecim.
During the war, several million people were murdered there, including thousands of Belarusians.
Tribute to the Jewish victims of the Great Patriotic War was paid in Minsk at the Center for Progressive Judaism. A memorial evening was held there at the initiative of young people. Shornaya Street, where the center is now located, was once home to a Jewish population.
Child Holocaust survivors, as well as representatives of the Orthodox and Catholic churches, Muslim and Jewish communities, participated in the six-candle lighting ceremony of the Menorah of Remembrance. Faith leaders also lit a candle of Peace.
Remembrance Week, currently underway in Belarus, will bring together educational, cultural, and memorial initiatives. On January 27, Mir Castle will host an open lesson for schoolchildren on the topic "Righteous among the Nations and the Feat of Humanity During the War." On January 29, the Volozhin Yeshiva will host a private screening of the film "Twins of Auschwitz." And on February 4, the National Library will host a presentation of the exhibition "Humanity as a Choice."