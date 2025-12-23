On December 25, Catholics celebrate one of the most important Christian holidays – Christmas

The service at Minsk's central church, the Archcathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, was led by Archbishop-Metropolitan Joseph Stanevsky of Minsk and Mogilev. As is traditional, a large crowd of believers gathered at the church to celebrate the holiday. In his pastoral address, the Primate of the Belarusian Catholic Church emphasized maintaining peace in our land and resolving conflicts across the globe.

A service at the central church in Minsk, the Archcathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Festive services praising the newborn Christ will continue throughout the day. In churches large and small across Belarus, people traditionally gather for common prayer, after which the celebration will continue with family and friends.