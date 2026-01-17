On January 19, Orthodox believers in Belarus celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord

Festive services are held in 45 churches across Belarus. A Divine Liturgy was also celebrated on the night of January 18. At 10:00 AM, Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus, will lead the festive service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Minsk.

"On the feast of the Epiphany, we wish, above all, a spiritual experience of the holiday. We wish for memories of the historical events that formed the basis of this holiday. And that the Lord, through Baptism, calls people to the purification of their souls and the renewal of their lives. And may the feast of the Epiphany serve this purpose. And, of course, those who are braver should plunge into an ice hole or pour blessed water over themselves. But it is important to come to church, pray, and spiritually experience the events of Baptism and Theophany," Metropolitan Benjamin congratulated everyone on the holiday.