More and more countries are relying on domestic tourism. The reasons are obvious: global instability and events in the Middle East have significantly impacted the industry's performance.

And here's the other side of the issue—the economic one. In the face of trade sanctions, tariffs, and other obstacles, relying on domestic resources today is perhaps the only guarantee of a stable future.

Belarus has prudently identified tourism as one of its seven national development priorities for the five-year period. For the first time, the industry faces the challenge of making tourism a national project and at least doubling its contribution to the economy.

Trends in Belarusian Tourism

Mechanical engineering, like industry in general, is one of the tourism trends in Belarus.

There's plenty to see—every corner has its own character and unique identity: the legendary heroic fortress and ancient Belovezhskaya Pushcha in the Brest region, the cultural and festival-filled Vitebsk, the palace and park ensembles and distinctive folk culture of Gomel. And, of course, the unique nature and ecology are everywhere. Belarus is among the ten most forested countries in Europe. Moreover, its openness and hospitality annually enhance the country's tourism image.

In 2025, the number of organized Belarusian tourists and excursionists traveling within the country increased almost fourfold (compared to 2020), reaching over 2 million people.

The number of foreign visits to Belarus also increased by more than 13%, amounting to approximately 7.5 million trips.

As a result, in 2025, Belarus achieved its highest tourism export volume in history – over $392 million, 46% higher than in 2024.

However, the industry is not all smooth sailing. Tourists have complained, for example, about the lack of service across the entire service chain and digital support: booking accommodations, purchasing tickets, finding routes, and booking excursions. No comfort means no guests, so considerable effort will have to be put in. And some progress is being made in this direction. The number of hotels increased by 6.5% (currently over 1,100 across the country).

A look at the figures reveals certain preferences. About 93% of all foreign tourists are Russian citizens, and they prefer to stay in Belarusian health resorts. This amounts to 230,000 people per year.

Security is an important issue in the current geopolitical situation. Regardless of the conditions created and the wide variety of travel packages assembled, a vacation is, first and foremost, about comfort and safety. This is a great value that Belarus can guarantee its guests.

Nikolai Sukhotsky, Deputy Director of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"I think that one of the main factors, along with exceptional convenience and ease of entry into the country, is security. These three conditions create the impression that Belarus is a very comfortable country for tourism. Residents of the Russian Federation can enter with their internal passport, and visa-free travel for citizens of nearly 40 European countries has been extended until December 31, 2026. Furthermore, affordability is quite competitive compared to, say, some Russian resorts."

2025 was a record year for Belarusian tourism: occupancy rates at hotels, resorts, and farmsteads reached historic highs, and the flow of both organized and individual tourists increased significantly. And in this demand, Belarus must quickly and flexibly adapt to any request. This is the only way to achieve the target figure of 4.5% of GDP.