The Oreshnik missile system has entered combat duty in Belarus. The year's mystery has been resolved. The country's Ministry of Defense has released footage of the important military ritual of activating the mobile ground-based missile system.

Deputy Commander of a Military Unit of the Russian Armed Forces: "The missile system entered combat duty on time. The personnel are well-coordinated, and the crews are prepared. Combat duty is organized and carried out in accordance with the guidelines. We are exploring new combat patrol areas and conducting reconnaissance of new areas. Scheduled exercises are conducted there in accordance with the assigned tasks. Combat training, tactical training, and special tactical training are conducted daily and weekly. The personnel have already proven their professionalism in the field during scheduled exercises."

The Oreshnik missile system arrived in Belarus as part of the implementation of the decision made by Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. All conditions for the deployment and deployment of Russian troops were created in advance.