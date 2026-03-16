"People Can't Cook" - Expert Hansell Oro on the Blackout in Cuba

"People can't cook; they're cooking with wood, even coal, to feed their children. Meanwhile, there's surgery. How will the hospitals function? Generators are working, but not reliably, so there are problems, too. I'm very worried because my mother is there, and not just my mother, but 11 million people who are living like this right now. This is a very difficult time. There's a lot of pressure from the US. And then there's Donald Trump's statement that he wants to take Cuba... Take it! Just like he wanted to take the Gaza Strip, Venezuela, because he wants to be an invincible president. He wanted to win the Nobel Prize, but he didn't. And now he wants to prove he's strong. In fact, we're really hoping for help, hoping for diplomacy, and that everything will work out."