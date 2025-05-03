Under the guise of a Belarusian-Russian threat, Western neighbours continue to speak of expanding their military capabilities.

Construction of training grounds near allied borders, the formation of new units in Poland, the procurement of air defence systems and armoured vehicles, and further funding for the "Eastern Shield" project. Are these disinformation campaigns or genuine actions?

"Latvia has allocated €45 million to strengthen its eastern border," "Poland plans to deploy up to one million anti-personnel mines along its border with Belarus and Russia," "The Polish president has called on the US to deploy nuclear weapons on his country's territory," "The Lithuanian president has announced preparations for a Russian attack on NATO countries by 2030," "The European Parliament proposes a manifold increase in spending on creating a defensive line with the Union State" - sensational headlines in the Western press are churned out hourly. And each new one is brighter than the last. It creates the feeling that the Baltics and Poland are fighting with words, rather than actually carrying out everything they are reporting about in rapid succession.

First, some ask the US for nuclear weapons, a day later they are already insisting on the need to deploy them on their territory. After some time, another info-bomb: Poland withdraws from the Ottawa Convention, and a few days later, Baltic officials announce the same. Some kind of verbal and declarative merry-go-round. We assume that their politicians are trying to artificially build up armour, and in the end, most of the statements are a bubble.

Let's start with the history of the creation of the Polish defence line "Eastern Shield". The Prime Minister of the Polish regime, Donald Tusk, first announced this in May 2024. Since that day, the news has been lobbied in the media almost daily. Journalists vied with each other to report that it would be "the largest operation to strengthen NATO's eastern flank since 1945," that "this defensive project will change the perception of security in the region." Dozens of articles in the press about the endless funding of the construction by the European Union.

What do we have as a result? In December 2024, we were shown a couple of photos where Donald Tusk is standing in front of concrete barriers stretching in two rows. There is no more information. And here's what's strange. If you are so proud of this project, reporting on it daily in the media, why not show its scale? Or maybe there isn't any? Okay, let's not jump to conclusions. There are still three whole years until the end of construction!

In fact, investing such huge sums in creating an echeloned defence nowadays seems inexpedient given the war of drones, the development of missile weapons and aviation. Irreparable damage can be inflicted from a distance, it is not necessary to immediately use tanks and infantry. For our part, we note that this project is more like creating a bridgehead for deploying troops intended for an offensive, the target of which could be Belarus and the Kaliningrad region.

How to create hype and the news of the day if normal news hooks are over? You need to make a statement that Russia plans to attack the country! This is exactly what the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, said. And he even named the dates, albeit imprecise - by 2030. Probably so that they can first manage to liberate all of Ukraine, and then gather strength and the Russian army can go through Vilnius to Europe. Jokes aside, in Lithuania, his statement was taken seriously - €28 million have already been allocated for the development of a network of civil defence shelters. By the way, over the past two years, the Baltics have reported dozens of times on how they are improving bomb shelters and how much money is being taken from the budget for this.

Guided by the threat from the East, Latvia has joined Poland's idea and allocated €45 million to strengthen its eastern border. The sum will be spent on the purchase of artillery systems, mine clearance equipment, anti-transport obstacles, the creation of defensive posts with reinforced structures, as well as the construction of ammunition and mine depots. In short, a carbon copy of the Poles.

The Baltic passions do not subside there. Poland and Lithuania are planning the construction of new training grounds near the borders of Belarus and factories for the production of 155 mm calibre ammunition. Furthermore, Portuguese Air Force units have arrived in Estonia on a "mission" to patrol the airspace near our (!) borders, and NATO ships are in the port of Riga.