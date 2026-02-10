Portrait of Belarusian Female Scientist: Every Third - Candidate of Science, Every Fifth - Doctor

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7fd9d767-8848-4a4f-bef1-a41351cde9e1/conversions/670a55fb-5dc9-4d53-9d85-e92e2013500b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7fd9d767-8848-4a4f-bef1-a41351cde9e1/conversions/670a55fb-5dc9-4d53-9d85-e92e2013500b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7fd9d767-8848-4a4f-bef1-a41351cde9e1/conversions/670a55fb-5dc9-4d53-9d85-e92e2013500b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7fd9d767-8848-4a4f-bef1-a41351cde9e1/conversions/670a55fb-5dc9-4d53-9d85-e92e2013500b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

They research, discover, and shape the future of science. The Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus presented a profile of Belarusian female scientists.

Their share in the national scientific field is approximately 39%, higher than the global average. More than half of those studying in Master's, postgraduate, and doctoral programs are also women. Among those with academic degrees, one in three is a candidate of science, and one in five is a doctor of science. Women scientists most often choose medical sciences and less likely - technical fields.

Alesya Solovey, staff scientist at the Sector for Research on Human Resource Potential of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"Our women are focused on pursuing scientific careers. They consider science their professional choice. They strive to generate new ideas and develop new research and scientific fields. At the same time, they are responsible for fulfilling their potential in both their family and professional lives, balancing their responsibilities at home and at work."