The Head of State personally supervises the ongoing large-scale, surprise readiness check of the Armed Forces. He listened to a detailed report from the Secretary of the Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, outlining the nuances and preliminary results of the exercise.

The briefing provided insights into how personnel, equipment, and logistical support are managing the assigned tasks. President Alexander Lukashenko showed particular interest in the organization of personnel deployment and daily life under challenging weather conditions, as well as the availability of necessary gear and supplies. Following the report, Volfovich addressed questions from journalists.

People First: Well-Dressed, Well-Fed, and Ready

“The President fully understands that the guarantor of any nation’s security—Belarus included—are the well-trained, professional Armed Forces. Our safety depends on their readiness and capability to accomplish their missions. That’s why these surprise inspections, initiated by the Head of State, are crucial—they provide a snapshot of the professionalism and preparedness of our military for defending national interests. The Commander-in-Chief receives daily updates on the progress and interim results of the exercise,” Volfovich emphasized.

He added that the President is deeply involved in scrutinizing every detail: the effectiveness of command and control, the competence of officers in understanding and issuing orders, and their ability to manage units and personnel. “If officers are properly prepared, the personnel will fulfill their tasks no matter what. The education and professionalism of our officers are fundamental—much depends on them,” the Secretary stressed.

Attention to Well-Being and Conditions

Volfovich also highlighted President Lukashenko’s meticulous concern for the well-being of troops: “The President pays close attention to whether soldiers are dressed appropriately, fed, and comfortable, especially in bad weather. He inquires about heating arrangements at training grounds, whether hot tea and additional rations are available during field exercises. These details matter immensely to him.”

Strategic Deterrence in the Face of Western Militarization

The Head of State focused on lessons drawn from modern military conflicts, applying them to Belarus’s forested and marshy terrain. As Western nations increase their military presence and armaments, Belarus is pursuing a strategy of strategic deterrence, including the deployment of defensive weaponry on its territory.

Tactical nuclear weapons and the "Oreshnik" missile system are specifically aimed at preventing aggression.

“Our Western neighbors justify their militarization with imaginary threats from the East—Russia and Belarus. They claim Russia might launch military actions to seize certain countries. That’s complete nonsense, and they know it well. But they need to justify their ambitious goals to their own people,” Volfovich remarked.

He acknowledged that some policymakers, analysts, and experts in those countries assess the security situation more objectively, denying the existence of real threats from Russia or Belarus. “It’s clear to everyone that Belarus, unlike Western nations, is not increasing troop numbers or military spending, not conducting exercises near borders, nor relocating populations for infrastructure purposes,” he added.

He emphasized Belarus’s peaceful stance: “All initiatives and policies promoted by our country and President Lukashenko, on the international stage, are genuinely friendly and peaceful. The President consistently advocates for dialogue, reconciliation, and solving issues through negotiations. We stand for peace, dialogue, and good neighborliness. Our Constitution, National Security Concept, and Military Doctrine all aim to foster constructive dialogue and mutual respect among nations—big and small.”

Volfovich also noted the ongoing militarization of Western Europe, including neighboring countries, which increases military expenditures, troop numbers, and conducts large-scale exercises near Belarusian borders.

“We monitor this aggressive policy closely and are taking appropriate measures,” he said.

Defensive Posture and Future Steps

Belarus’s strategy hinges on deterrence—deploying tactical nuclear weapons, the "Oresnik" missile system, and other means to prevent aggression.

A comprehensive analysis of the ongoing exercise will follow to identify and address any shortcomings, ensuring continuous enhancement of the armed forces’ readiness, training, and personnel capabilities.

Volfovich explained that the Commander-in-Chief receives directives from the State Secretary, with implementation carried out promptly. “Commanders confidently accept orders, understand the tasks set by the Commander-in-Chief, and execute them. While there are some flaws—people and equipment aren’t perfect—they are being corrected. The most important thing we observe is the strong motivation and desire of our personnel to demonstrate the highest standards and successfully accomplish their missions,” he concluded.