Roza Bayramli: Dairy products from Belarus gain special place in Azerbaijan

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From food to industrial products, cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan is expanding. Mutual trade reflects a steady increase in consumer interest and confidence.

Roza Bayramli, Senior Advisor at the Center for Analysis of International Relations (Azerbaijan):

"Dairy products from Belarus have come to occupy a special place. They are in demand. There is also demand for timber, mineral fuels and oils, and automotive equipment."