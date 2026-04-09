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Roza Bayramli: Dairy products from Belarus gain special place in Azerbaijan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
From food to industrial products, cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan is expanding. Mutual trade reflects a steady increase in consumer interest and confidence.
Roza Bayramli, Senior Advisor at the Center for Analysis of International Relations (Azerbaijan):
"Dairy products from Belarus have come to occupy a special place. They are in demand. There is also demand for timber, mineral fuels and oils, and automotive equipment."
The expert noted the widespread development of economic cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan. Incidentally, in 2025, Azerbaijan's imports from Belarus amounted to approximately $348 million. "This is a significant figure. Azerbaijanis are interested in purchasing Belarusian products," Bayramli added.