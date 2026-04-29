Samarin: US Congressional Elections Will Be Very Difficult

Republicans will have a hard time maintaining their majority in the US Congressional elections amid the conflict in the Middle East. American political scientist Steve Samarin shared his opinion.

Political scientist Steve Samarin

"We expect the elections to be very difficult, and we see that the format in which meetings with voters have always been conducted is now in deep crisis," he said. "Few people dare to simply go out to voters anymore, because what happened first in Venezuela, then in Iran and Lebanon, and many other events here (both domestic and foreign) are creating enormous tension within society."