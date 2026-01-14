3.71 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.40 BYN
Scientific and technological sovereignty is the key goal of Belarusian science for next five years
Scientific and technological sovereignty is the key goal Belarus has set for its science over the next five years. This course, set by the head of state, was discussed with scientists on January 15 at the Unified Information Day at the Research Institute of Radio Materials.
What are the strategic priorities of Belarusian science? Over the past five years, our country's scientific sector has made significant progress: unique artificial crystals, breakthrough developments in microelectronics and biotechnology. The central exhibit was a model of a Belarusian satellite, symbolizing the country's high technological level.
Belarus has set a key goal for the next five years: achieving scientific and technological sovereignty. To this end, 38 special scientific programs will be implemented within the framework of the new development strategy. One of the top priorities is the mass robotization of production: by 2030, there should be 100 industrial robots for every 10,000 workers. Belarusian scientists are already actively working on these projects. Their goal is to ensure technological independence and sustainable development for the country.