Scientific and technological sovereignty is the key goal of Belarusian science for next five years

Scientific and technological sovereignty is the key goal Belarus has set for its science over the next five years. This course, set by the head of state, was discussed with scientists on January 15 at the Unified Information Day at the Research Institute of Radio Materials.

What are the strategic priorities of Belarusian science? Over the past five years, our country's scientific sector has made significant progress: unique artificial crystals, breakthrough developments in microelectronics and biotechnology. The central exhibit was a model of a Belarusian satellite, symbolizing the country's high technological level.