Shmeleva: Radiation monitoring system evolved since Chernobyl disaster

Ekaterina Shmeleva, Head of the Department for Radioactive Waste and Nuclear Legacy Management at the Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus, spoke to the First Information Channel studio about how Belarus coped with the consequences of the Chernobyl accident and what it continues to do to restore the affected regions.

"The situation has changed dramatically for the better. Today, the area of such contaminated territories is approximately 12% of its original size and will continue to decrease. Scientists predict that by 2046, this figure will be approximately 9%. However, 1% of the territory is a nuclear legacy site – the Polesie State Radiation and Ecological Reserve. The situation there is under strict control. In the remaining territories, we have an absolutely stable radiation situation. This is confirmed by long-term observations and research by Belhydromet," Shmeleva said.

According to her, the radiation monitoring system has evolved since the Chernobyl disaster, moving from addressing purely scientific issues to providing comprehensive radiation monitoring in contaminated areas. This is a critical element of ensuring radiation safety in contaminated areas. More than 120 posts within this system conduct daily sampling of water, soil, and air – all the important elements that affect public health. Radiation monitoring data is published on the Belhydromet website, and anyone can access it. Life is gradually returning to the affected regions. In 2026, a decision was made to remove land in 10 districts of the Gomel region from the list of radiation-hazardous areas.

"Over 2,200 hectares have been brought back into agricultural use over the past two years. This is a systematic, interdepartmental effort. It's important to understand that these lands are only brought back into use based on ministry conclusions and expert opinions. Economic factors are taken into account, as well as the safety of those working on these lands and, of course, the radiological quality of the future produce. Based on the results of all expert assessments, a decision is made to remove the lands and return them to agricultural use. Subsequently, monitoring of the resulting produce is ensured. The national radiation monitoring system is in place for these purposes," noted Ekaterina Shmeleva.